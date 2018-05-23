Gagik Isagulyan: If people do not see serious changes, Pashinyan’s rating will fall (video)

Today Nikol Pashinyan’s rating is very high and if extraordinary elections are held early, Pashinyan’s team will have a majority in the National Assembly, Garnik Isagulyan, advisor to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia, told journalists today.

“For this reason, political parties calculate that if Pashinyan runs the office of the Prime Minister for a long time, then, taking into account the given economic situation in Armenia, people will not see any serious changes, and as a result Pashinyan’s rating will fall. That’s why these forces will take time.”

According to Garnik Isagulyan, new members of the government are inexperienced.

“The decisions that Nikol Pashinyan’s team are making are tempting and may have a temporary effect, but they are not long-term working mechanisms.”