Unai Emery- new coach of “Arsenal”

Unai Emeryn is appointed new coach of London’s “Arsenal”, the official website of th English club informs.

A three-year contract has been signed with a 46-year-old coach. He will receive € 5 million annually.

Unai Emeryn made a great impression on “Arsenal” owner Stan Kroenke.

“His knowledge of football, our club and our players, and the notion of English and European football are quite impressive. He fully shares the club’s chosen path, the ground of which was put by Arsenal Wenger. We welcomeUnai in ‘Arsenal’, “said the American businessman.

Let’s add that Emery is one of the successful coaches of Europe.