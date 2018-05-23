PACE co-rapporteurs carry out a monitoring visit to Armenia

Giuseppe Galati (Italy, EPP/CD) and Yuliya Lovochkina (Ukraine, SOC), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to Yerevan from 23 to 25 May 2018.

Discussions will mainly focus on recent political developments, the priorities for the new government and the state of reforms.

In Yerevan, Mr Galati and Ms Lovochkina are due to meet, in particular, the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Defence.

Talks are also scheduled with the political groups represented in the Parliament, the Armenian delegation to PACE, the judicial authorities, the Ombudsperson, and representatives of the diplomatic community and civil society.