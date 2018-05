The Amulsar gold mine is blockaded on the fifth day, local residents say. Mining exploitation causes serious environmental damage.

It is already the fifth day that the Amulsar gold mine is blockaded, local residents state. Mining exploitation causes serious environmental damage.

Today, the other party of the conflict aso started a strike.

Employees of “Lydian Armenia” closed the road leading to Jermuk, demanding to stop the blockade of the mine as they cannot work.