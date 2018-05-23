“Sasna Tsrer” members not brought to courtroom

Today, the trial on the case of 10 members of the “Sasna Tsrer” group took place in the Shengavit residence of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

During the previous hearing on May 16, the sanctions were applied to defendants and the latter were removed from the courtroom for 10 hours. That is why they were not brought to the courtroom today.

Advocates and supporters of “Sasna Tsrer” have left the hall for protest. Judge Mesrop Makyan made a decision to apply to the Chamber of Advocates,demanding a disciplinary sanction against the defenders who left the cortroom.

The trial was postponed to May 30, since a public defender was needed to be involved for Mkhitar Avetisyan.