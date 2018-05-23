PM Pashinyan urges citizens to stop civil disobedience

“It is not clear to me that there are citizens who do not properly respond to my appeal to stop all civil disobedience actions and work with the government over the existing problems.

“Dear Compatriots, I ask again and again, I urge you to stop all the actions of civil disobedience without any exception and to work with the government to discuss and resolve issues of concern to you.

“Implementing civil disobedience actions a government that has people’s trust means exercising civil disobedience against yourself or carrying out sabotage actions.

“Once again, I urge to stop all the actions of civil disobedience without any exception, if they are not sabotage against the government of the people, and consequently against the people,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.