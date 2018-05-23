Mihran Poghosyan on his arrested assistant (video)

“We have no right to evaluate the process, which has not been clarified. we should not hinder the investigation of the case and try not to form an opinion, “said RPA MP Mihran Pogosyan today at the NA corridor.

“I hope the relevant bodies will be impartial, and today we will have the appropriate decision. Knowing my assistant, I hope this is a misunderstanding. I urge you to wait one or two days, not to have certain vendettas,” added the MP.

Mihran Poghosyan also added that many were summoned to the police and that was normal, since they had been on the streets many times during those days and had conversations with people. To the journalist’s question whether he guaranteed that his assistant was not the person who committed the violence, Mihran Poghosyan said that he could only guarantee himself.