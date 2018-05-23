PM Pashinyan: All our actions should be professional (video)

Metal mines should be harmonized with the environmental norms and legislation of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“We have information that many mines have failed to fulfill their obligations towards the state,” the PM said, adding that the unpaid payments reach a few hundred million drams.

Pashinyan said that the Armenian government was determined to carry out inspections in metal mines, expressing hope that they would be fully involved in the process.

“All our actions should be professional, without negative consequences in the international arena and with positive local investment trends as well,” the PM underlined.