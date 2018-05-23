Jeff Mankoff: I think the dynamics of revolution in Armenia did not concern Russia at all and did not have anything to do with it (video)

“Velvet revolution” has opened a unique opportunity for Armenia, says Jeff Mankoff, Deputy Director of Russia and Eurasia Program at the influential Center for Strategic and International Studies in a conversation with “Voice of America”. In his words, however, such a possibility is not infinite.

“These moments of revolutionary enthusiasm open a door of opportunity, but some time later that door closes, which we witnessed in case of Ukraine.”

Therefore, it is now time for the new government of Armenia to make radical changes to, the expert believes.

“As long as the society is mobilized, new political leadership can bring forward serious reforms.”

It is noteworthy, says Mankoff, that the former Armenian government did not use the pretext of security to stop the protest wave. The reason is the April four-day war, the results of which are disturbing for the Armenian society.

“If earlier the authorities could cling to power, saying that they were the guarantor of Karabakh’s and Armenia’s security, then they lost that argument.

“I think the dynamics of revolution in Armenia did not concern Russia at all and did not have anything to do with it.”

Nevertheless, democratic Armenia, which has a security problem, the Karabakh issue and the unsettled relations with Turkey, will continue to maintain close relations with Russia, says Jeff Mankoff. As for the West, the aid to Armenia will surely increase, which, probably will be more targeted, but the Armenian society should take the key step towards democracy.