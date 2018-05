On May 22, at 17:34, the 911 hotline received information that a fire broke out on a car in Yerevan’s Karo Halabyan Street.

It turned out that a “Dodge” car was on fire in front of #11 Halabyan street. There are no victims.

The fire was isolated at 17:47 and extinguished at 18:03.

The car was partially burnt.