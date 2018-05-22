Hayk Konjoryan: Our inexperience is our advantage (video)

At the time of National Assembly (NA) announcements, member of the Yelk (Way out) faction Hayk Konjoryan expressed his gratitude to the RA citizen in his first speech in the NA. “It’s the citizen who has recently returned Armenia to a citizen of Armenia, who returned their faith to themselves.”

“We are the first generation living in an independent statehood. I believe that Armenia should become a country that is built through rejections of a number of old truths,”said Hayk Konjoryan.

In response to the opinion that the newly elected government is inexperienced, the MP said: “Yes, we are inexperienced in the art of corrupt mechanisms and kickbacks, and our inexperience is our advantage.”