Shavarsh Kocharyan: The settlement of the conflict is impossible without Artsakh’s participation.

In June, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will arrive in Armenia to get acquainted with the new authorities and discuss the issue of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan agrees that the settlement of the conflict is impossible without Artsakh’s participation.

“Even the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have spoken about it, so that Artsakh should take part sooner or later. So it’s obvious even for the co-chairs. If Kazan had been successfully completed, Artsakh would have to approve of the approval of that paper and all three would work together on a peace treaty. That’s why I’m surprised at this activity,” Shavarsh Kocharyan said in the NA corridor.

Today, the most important is to maintain relative peace. In case of non-resumption of hostilities, it is only possible to continue negotiations for signing a peace treaty.

“Now it is obvious for all of us that the attention of the co-chairs is focused on the first mission, which is the non-resumption of hostilities. There cannot be a negotiation process if there is no trust between the parties; there can be no confidence if they shoot each other,” the Deputy Foreign Minister added.

