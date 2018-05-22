The prices of onion and potatoes to be cheaper (video)

Today, Hrach Berberyan, chairman of the Armenian Agrarian-Peasant Union, told journalists that this year, potatoes and onions will be available at fairly low prices.

“We tried to reduce the number of onion imported. We have grown about 150 hectares of onion sowings, which is about 1,500 tons of onion, which is 15 percent of our total consumption.”

There are no positive results, however, in the tomato market.

According to Hrach Berberyan, the whole staff of the Ministry of Agriculture should be revised, deprived politically, and the Ministry should work for the villagers in order to solve the problems.