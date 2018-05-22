Aram Sargsyan: It will be possible that we will be in a serious war situation in the spring of the next year (video)

Aram Sargsyan, the leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia, believes that the main task of the new government is to become a “cleaner.”

Aram Sargsyan got a good impression on some of the new ministers.

“The minister of education very quietly started to work, we have to do whatever we can to make the 12-year educational process be reviewed, children lose two years uselessly.”

According to the leader of the Democratic Party, they have only one year time to work in peace.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey have not abandoned their ambitions, they will not give up on the connecting idea idea of the Turkish world and we should be able to become a factor in the coming year, so that they will count with us, if we fail to do so, it will be possible that we will be in a serious war situation in the spring of the next year.”

According to Democratic Party, the biggest problem in the economic sphere is the President’s state owe.

Aram Sargsyan touched upon the appointment of Armen Grigoryan as the new Secretary of the National Security Council, noting that it would be great to have more experienced person this position.