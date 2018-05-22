Contractual games searched in Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement bodies suspect that contractual games have been set up in the Football Premier League.

According to local media, the government has ordered a thorough investigation by questioning the players, coaches, club presidents, and referees.

The law enforcement bodies were ready to start the investigation sooner, but they did not do so in order not to disturb the processes of the games.

Ukrainian police have already conducted 50 searches in different regions of the country. They did not find something yet.