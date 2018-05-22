Levon Zurabyan and RF Ambassador discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Today, on May 22, the Armenian National Congress (ANC) Vice-President Levon Zurabyan met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Ivan Volynkin for the end of his term.

During the meeting, the internal political situation in Armenia and perspectives of its development were discussed in detail, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as,the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and other issues of the Armenian-Russian cooperation within the framework of the the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).