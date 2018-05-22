Mihran Poghosyan: I have lived according to my upbringing (video)

Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Mihran Poghosyan in the National Assembly (NA) corridor were answering the question of journalists about whether he is not afraid that the offshore case will be reopened again.

“I’m not afraid of anything at all. I’ve lived, as I’ve considered right, I’ve lived according to my conscience and my upbringing. Something that should be revealed has already been revealed. I have nothing to add to that.”

Mihran Poghosyan also added that he would be happy to reopen the case, as the public will be convinced that his words are true.