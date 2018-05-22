Krzysztof Penderecki as honorary president of jury of 14th Khachaturian International Competition

Polish great composer, conductor Krzysztof Penderecki is the honorary president of the jury for the 14th international competition Khachaturian. The greatest musician of our time will be in Armenia on the days of the competition and will reveal the best cellist of the competition with a reputed jury.

Maestro Penderecki, referring to Khachaturian’s competition, said: “I am convinced that the competition that is named after Khachaturian, will have its place in the world’s biggest competitions. It’s a great opportunity for musicians who start their career.”

To remind, Khachaturian’s 14th international competition will start on June 6. In seven days, the jury will determine the best of 16 cellists from 9 countries. The president of the competition’s jury is renowned cellist Suren Bagratuni. The members of the jury are well-known musicians.

The first prize winner will receive a cash prize of $ 15,000, the second prize winner will receive a $ 10,000 prize, and the third winner will receive a $ 5,000 prize. A number of special prizes will also be awarded.

Khachaturian International Competition has been a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions since 2013, the only Armenian competition that has been awarded such an honor and has been held by these global standards.

The RA Ministry of Culture, the Aram Khachaturian-Competition Cultural Foundation and Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory have given the life to the Khachaturian International Competition.

“Aram Khachaturian-Competition” Cultural Foundation