Secretary of Security Council Armen Grigoryan: I was interested in politics since childhood. (video)

New Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Grigoryan considers himself happy because some of his dreams came true.

“I have always seen myself in politics and my interest in politics has been since my childhood, and that interest has brought me here.”

He accepted the position immediately. Though this structure does not have a great reputation among the public, Armen Grigoryan is not afraid of it. He is ready to change that opinion. “I think that I have not seen any response from the public so far, that there is a problem with it, that’s why it is ok.”

Armen Grigoryan will use the tools of science while developing a security policy. According to him, it is the most important tool in the modern world.

According to the Secretary of the National Security Council, the main challenge in Armenia’s security is not Azerbaijan’s militaristic policy.

“The April war showed that apart from Azerbaijan there is one more evil: it is corruption, it must be minimized or eliminated. Fraudulent elections are a challenge, human rights violations are a challenge, emigration is a serious challenge. There is a need to expand a few security concepts.”

Armen Grigoryan does not see any problems in live broadcasting from public buildings. The power is formed by the public mandate and the public should be accountable.

In one of the rallies in April, Sasna Tsrer chanting was the demand of the public, according to the National Security Council Secretary. As for the release of the members of this group, according to him, it is possible only to get out of the current crisis through justice.

Armen Grigoryan is going to get rid of his uncomfortable and overwhelmed furniture in his office, replacing it with more functional and beautiful furniture.