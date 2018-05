On May 21, at 15.43, the 911 hotline was informed that about 100 livestock (sheep) were wounded in the mountains near the town of Gavar in Gegharkunik province, from which about 40 sheep were damaged and 60 sheep were killed.

It turned out that on May 20, at about 03:00, the wolves devoured nearly 100 sheep near the “Surb Khach” area.