In the third final of the National Basketball League, the Golden State Warriors won the Houston Rocket with 126: 85 score in their own playground.

It turns out that it is a new record for National Basketball Association, as before that, no team had managed to beat the opponent by 41 points in the play-offs games.

Let’s add tha tGolden State Warriors – Houston Rockets score is 2: 1, in favor of the “gold” team players.