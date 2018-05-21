Wool processing plant to be opened in Amasia community (video)

RA Minister of Agriculture Artur Khachatryan participated in “The European Union (EU) to Shirak region. New jobs thanks to the launch of the wool production” program. Head of Delegation of the EU to Armenia Piotr Świtalski, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan, Acting Governor of Shirak region Seyran Petrosyan, Head of “Human In Need” NGO Varduhi Dadunts, Head of Amasia Community Jemma Harutyunyan, other people and guests were also participating.

According to Artur Khachatryan, the implementation of the program will restore the culture of our national carpet weaving, non-agricultural jobs will be created in the agricultural community, population revenues will be diversified, and sheep breeding will be developed through its entire value chain.

The Minister underlined that Shirak region was one of the centers of sheep breeding and in case of success, we will have a good model, which can be used in other regions of Armenia.