Armenian wines presented in World famous wine cognac La cite du Vin

It has been several days that Armenian wine days are being held in the world-renowned Wine City Museum titled “Armenia, the Charming Country of Wine.”

In November 2017, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between tVine and Wine Foundation of Armenia (VWFA) and the La cite du Vin Museum, according to which from May 2018 the Armenian wine days will be regularly held in the museum for a year.

Before the launch of the event, director of the VWFA Zaruhi Muradyan and expert Anahit Davtyan conducted master classes for the museum staff. In the future, the latter should present the history and traditions of Armenian winemakers, Armenian wines and the grape varieties.

All tickets were sold a few weeks before the official opening of the event. The visitors were very interested in the presentation of Armenian winemakers and enjoyed exclusive wines from Armenian grape varieties.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings with leading wine experts as well as presentation of Armenian wines and tastings were held for representatives of Armenian communities of Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse, and French importers.

The presentation of Armenian wines was organized with the support of the Armenian International Inter-ethnic Gang in Paris within the framework of cooperation with the VWFA.

Director of VWFA Zaruhi Muradyan says: “I highly appreciate the organization of Armenian events in the world’s best wine museum, and I am confident that it will greatly contribute to the realization of our mission, which is contributing to the recognition and demand of Armenian wines in the world. The high praise of the French people is quite encouraging to our wines, as it is evidence of the high quality of our wines and having the characteristics that satisfies the international wine lovers.”

It is worth mentioning that the museum is unique in its kind and hosts about 450,000 visitors a year from different countries. During the event, La Cite du Vin will feature 42 Armenian wines.