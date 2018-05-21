Rafting takes place in Armenia for first time (video)

In Tumanyan community of Lori region, rafting- a ride on inflatable boats through the river, took place for the first time in Armenia.

The participants of the rafting have arrived at the Sanahin station from the nearby Tumanyan city via the Debed River, overcoming 12 kilometer in an hour.

RA Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan highlighted the potential of our country with regards to its nature (mountains, rivers, green zones) in the implementation of the Sport Tourism Concept, and noted that these potentials should be used to develop extreme sports in our country.

In autumn of 2017, Armenian and foreign experts conducted a study to rebound on the Debed River and recorded that Debed has a favorable 4+ degree complexity.