Nikol Pashinyan: We must do everything to make that event historic (video)

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a consultation took place, during which the process of preparation and holding of the 17th summit of Francophone States and Governments was discussed.

The Prime Minister attached importance of organizing and conducting of the summit. “It is an unprecedented event in the history of the Third Republic. We have to do everything to make this event historic not only for Armenia, but also for the International Organization of the Francophone,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

It is reported that over fifty heads of states and governments will take part in the summit, and the participation of the Francophone partner delegations also is expected. More than one hundred delegates are expected to arrive, the total number of guests will be up to 5000 people. Foreign Ministers’ Conference will be held three days before the launch of the two-day summit, which will be followed by the regular meeting of the Permanent Council.

Within the framework of the event, a business forum will be organized with wide representation of companies and enterprises of the Francophone countries. A Francophone town will be formed, a gala concert will take place, a state dinner will be held in honor of the official delegations. It was noted that “Live Together” slogan has already been approved and a special web site will be developed, too.

During the consultation, the information about the works to be done to provide infrastructure and solve a number of other technical issues was reported to the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the consultations on the organization of the Summit will be periodic, with a view to promptly respond to all possible problems and to find solutions quickly.