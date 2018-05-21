Larisa Alaverdyan: The use of force does not allow Sasna Tsarer to be considered prisoners of conscience (video)

Larisa Alaverdyan, former chairman of the “Against Violation of Law” NGO, referring to the protest actions of the supporters of the Sasna Tsrer group told journalists today that complaints should continue, but they should not paralyze everything.

“I am convinced that there will be changes. I agree with Nikol Pashinyan that there should not be given orders from Baghramyan 26 as before. Now, the system is free and we must allow fair trials to be carried out,” said Larisa Alaverdyan.

Larisa Alaverdyan thinks that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s teammates should try to meet with protesters. According to her, everything should be solved within the legal framework and not through political decisions that must.

“The use of force, which has taken place in case of Sasna Tsrer, does not allow them to be considered prisoners of conscience. But this does not completely eliminate another problem: Is a fair trial conducted against Sasna Tsar? I know that the principles of fair trial are violated in many ways,” she said.