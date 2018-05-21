Employees of Surmalu trade center give 3 days to director (video)

Employees of Surmalu trade center in Yerevan have been protesting this morning and demanding that the administration to reduce the rent of the pavilions by 30%.

Razmik Zakaryan, director of the trade center, met the participants of the protest and noted that because of the high taxes, it is impossible to lower the rent now.

CEO of “Solidarity” NGO Armen Nersisyan also joined the demonstrators. The latter mentioned that the situation in the country has changed and it is possible to adhere to the laws.

Employees also request one more day in the week for the rest. At the moment, the demonstrators announced that they were not going to open the pavilions, and they gave the director three days.

In case of not satisfying the demands, the protests will resume after 3 days.

