New platform for alternative education

Today, the members of the union announced at a press conference that “Association of Alternative Education Supporters” is going to be created to develop alternative programs.

Director of Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex Ashot Bleyan noted that the union is willing to study, analyze and evaluate alternative educational programs and present the interests of institutions that are implementing these programs in state institutions.

Education expert Serob Khachatryan said that this platform is very important for Armenia. It gives the opportunity to use the difference between people as well as children as a development opportunity.

“In recent years, alternative education was disregarded, and now there is a public demand for internationalization of the school.”

According to him, the mission of the education is to find, develop and help the child to make the world better. “In the world, education based on the standards is retreating, and we should have it, too,” says the education expert.