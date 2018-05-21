“Healthy Lifestyle” training for Probation Beneficiaries

Certificates were given to the prospective beneficiaries on completion of the first stage of the “Healthy lifestyle” course on May 18. The training was conducted in accordance with the order of the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia on January 22, 2018, by the Center for Legal Education and Rehabilitation Programs SNCO.

The graduation certificates were given by Arsen Navasardyan, Head of the Probation Service of the RA Ministry of Health, and Gayane Hovakimyan, Deputy Director of the Center for Legal Education and Rehabilitation Implementation.

During the five-month training, information about the preventive measures, hygiene, harmful habits, and rational nutrition principles during illness have been introduced to the beneficiaries.

It should be noted that “Decorative Applied Art,” “Healthy lifestyle” and “Computer Skills” courses approved by the order of the Minister, started on February 1 and will be held in the State Probation Service of the Ministry of Health for a three year program.