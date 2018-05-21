Ara Zohrabyan: Independence of judges requires also economic independence

The public, including lawyers, has the dreams of an independent court, which makes a fair judgment as a result of an impartial investigation.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s address on the independence of the courts is welcome.

Refusing to “the controlling powers” of the judiciary requires serious vision and wisdom, but this is the way of making a real justice system.

The rules of the main game are presented.

Subsequently, I think it is necessary to review the social guarantees of judges. The independence of judges requires also economic independence. It is necessary to increase the salaries of judges, to solve the problem of the reducing of their overload and raising the level of judges.

I am convinced that independent judiciary will contribute to increasing investment, reducing human rights violations and establishing justice.

And the judges must remember the words of Francis Bacon (1561-1626): their job is to interpret the law rather than to give it.

Chairman of RA Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan