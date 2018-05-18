Salmonellosis agents cause of poisoning

Work continues into the cases of poisoning that were recorded in the Armavir Province of Armenia.

Laboratory research has found salmonellosis agents in all biological samples that were taken from the patients who were examined.

Food, environmental washers’, and water analyses are still in progress.

A total of 63 out of the 88 hospitalized patients have already been discharged.

At present, 25 people are receiving inpatient treatment, and they are in slight to moderate condition.

The current theory confirms that this poisoning was caused by food.