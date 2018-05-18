Life-sentenced prisoner protects his diploma work in prison

Protection of Mher Yenokyan’s diploma work is being held at Nubarashen penitentiary. The theme of the diploma is “The revision of the court rulings that have entered into force; theoretical and practical problems.”

Mher Yenokyan has been studying law at Slavonic University for 4 years already. In the post-Soviet period, this is the first case that life sentenced prisoner becomes a lawyer.

According to Mher Yenokyan, the theme of the topic is his destiny, ie his case study.

When speaking to reporters, Mher Yenokyan said that he is very excited with a velvet revolution and hopes that justice will be restored and he will be released through a fair court.

In addition, members of the diploma defense committee are late for more than an hour.