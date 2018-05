Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited the south-western border of Armenia on Friday, Defense Ministry Press Secretary Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

“The ministers discussed the peculiarities of the border service with the command of the military unit. Tonoyan instructed the command to be always vigilant, not to succumb to provocations and to stop any attempts by the enemy,” Hovhannisyan wrote.