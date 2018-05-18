Nikolay Tsaturyan: It is allowed to constantly keep Nikol in the street and ask so many questions? Let him work!

Director Nikolay Tsaturyan says that he likes the human type of Nikol Pashinyan, but people should not make him an idol.

“Do not disturb that person, you are doing everything you can to make Nikol realize that Serzh was doing the right thing by keeping him away from the people,” said the director and added, “These demonstrations are enough. Now you have to work 12 hours in a row, and not to make demonstrations, to go, to take one out, to protest against one. But it is allowed to constantly keep Nikol in the street and ask so many questions?”

Musician Yeghishe Petrosyan believes that people are still in the revolution and have a long way to go. But this should not be viewed as a disruptive circumstance of the newly formed government. He adds that the city authorities are old, the judicial authorities are old clamp cars and we have dangers here. “In the case when the Prime Minister says there should not be political prisoners, and the prosecutor says cynically, ‘there is no such thing.'”

Dramatist Karine Khodikyan highlighted the necessity of holding extraordinary parliamentary elections. “We must not forget why we have come together, in order to make the changes we expect, elections are necessary.”