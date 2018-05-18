European Sambo Federation commemorates Levon Hayrapetyan’s memory

The participants of the European Sambo Federation Forum held in Athens, Greece, commemorated a minute of silence in memory of the former president of the Armenian Sambo Federation, Levon Hayrapetyan, who died on May 15 after a long illness.

In his speech, Sergey Yeliseyev recalled the last year’s incident with Armenian sambo player Kolya Karapetyan at the European Championships, due to which the athlete appeared in a deep biological coma. The president urged leaders of 36 national federations to insure all the sambo athletes who will participate in international tournaments.

Moreover, today, the European Sambo Championship has started in Athens, which will end on May 20. In the first round, three Armenian sambo athelets (Tigran Kirakosyan, Rafik Manukyan, Grigor Sahakyan) will participate in three weight categories.

Competitions of 57, 74 and 100 kg weight categories will take place at the Combat Sambo Championship. Armenian sambo athletes will participate in the first two rounds, respectively, Mkhitar Mkhitaryan and Tatul Avagyan.