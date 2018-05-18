Anush Hovhannisyan: In Turkey, Velvet Revolution is considered as rebellion to the authorities (video)

Today, Turkologist Anush Hovhannisyan told journalists: “Only one opposition newspaper in Turkey has used the term ‘velvet revolution,’ while the rest of them called the democratic movement as rebellion, revolt and disobedience.”

According to the expert, Nikol Pashinyan’s statement in Artsakh that they are ready to cooperate with Turkey without preconditions was specific and it was meant to underline that Armenia’s foreign agenda will not undergo serious changes.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım responded to this statement by saying the following:

“If Armenia abdicates its hostile attitude towards Turkey, from the wrong position on Turkey’s territorial integrity, the Turkish side is ready to weigh and reach an agreement.”

He also added that there have always been such statements, but no dramatic changes are expected in Armenia-Turkey foreign relations.