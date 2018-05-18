Court is still besieged (video)

The separated part of the trial of the State Penitentiary Service did not take place, the trial began without the defendants. Demonstrators demanding the release of Sasna Tsrer have blocked all the entries of the Court of General Jurisdiction of the Shengavit administrative district, not allowing to transport defendants, that were participating in the trial of Sasna Tsrer two days ago, from the court.

The citizens surrounding the court told A1 + that they support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with their protest, since the judicial power is not in his hands and the Prime Minister needs them to make changes.

Let us remind you that yesterday, Pashinyan announced that all protest actions should be stopped, the demonstrators actually followed only one of his demands- opening the streets. Arshakunyats avenue was opened yesterday, at 15:00.