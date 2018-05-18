Cultural anthropologist: Armen Ashotyan, Eduard Sharmazanov are young only by age, but they are old by their nature and value system (video)

Today, ethnographer Mkhitar Gabrielyan told reporters that the revolution has been over since the movement’s leader Nikol Pashinyan became prime minister.

Cultural anthropologist Aghasi Tadevosyan says that primariy it was through the efforts of young people and students that all this happened.

“The youth expressed their disobedience to the elderly. Those who captured the power were RPA elderly people. Even if there are young people among them such as Armen Ashotyan, Eduard Sharmazanov, they are young only by age, but they are old by their nature and value system.”

Aghasi Tadevosyan explains what elderly means: “They were sitting like frogs of conservative, smelly swamp, becoming fat, enjoying their heavy jeeps, the government palaces. And suddenly this force breaks the power of those elders.”