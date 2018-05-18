Woman’s jacket sent to laboratory

Member of “Armenian Women’s Front” Hasmik Sargsyan’s jacket was sent to the laboratory.

“To find out how the blow has been done,” Hasmik Sargsyan told A1 +.

It should be reminded that on February 24, she was assaulted when entering the gate of her house in Yerevan. As a result, her jacket was torn.

Hasmik Sargsyan noted that the blow was not very strong, it lasted a couple of minutes and it was done with a sharp tool.

“It’s the work of the former authorities. At first, I was convinced that it would not be disclosed because it was an order from the former authorities to create an atmosphere of fear,” says a member of the “Armenian Women’s Front.”

According to Hasmik Sargsyan, this attack is connected with her support of Sasna Tsrer and Zhirayr Sefilyan. This is already the third case of assault. Her car was damaged in the first two cases.