Rain forces to delay work (video)

Construction works of Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway is delayed because of rains. The road is under reconstruction.

It should be reminded that the works started in 2016 and it was planned to finish it during 32 months.

Asphalting was to be started on May 1, but the work was delayed due to unfavorable weather, so the workers were repairing the technique in order not to stay idle, waiting for the rain to stop.

Although the interstate road is officially closed, but the traffic continues here, the drivers complain that the construction is slow, and the head of the site assures that the weather will not be a reason for completing the work within the specified period.