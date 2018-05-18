Prime Minister presents newly appointed NSC Secretary (video)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the newly appointed secretary of the National Security Council (NSC) Armen Grigoryan to the leadership of the Security Council.

According to the head of the government, the Security Council is a body that defines the main directions of the defense sector policy. He added that this body “stands” aside of the daily management problems and accumulates information in working conditions about threats and offers solutions. The head of the government expressed hope that the Council will carry out its functions fully and efficiently, equitably with modern requirements and challenges, offer solutions to the security challenges our country faces.

Armen Grigoryan thanked the Prime Minister for his confidence. “I am convinced that the process of developing the security policy will be put on a new level. Armenia has challenges that require political solutions. I am confident that the team will be able to fulfill its tasks, to raise the level of Armenia’s security, offering solutions to existing challenges and problems,” said the new Secretary of the Security Council.

Prime Minister Pashinyan instructed to prepare a Security Council session to discuss defense policy, implement various agenda items. “The security sector, the normal development of the armed forces is a priority for us, and we must do everything to ensure the normal development of the armed forces, to accurately assess the existing challenges and to take effective countermeasures. RA citizens should be confident that the government has tools to ensure full security of the country. At present, we have all the necessary means to develop an effective policy of the domain,” Nikol Pashinyan stated. According to the Prime Minister, one should not be afraid to speak about the shortcomings as the problems will only deepen if they are not revealed.

“It is important to diagnose existing problems and achieve quick and effective solutions. In this respect, the Security Council plays a crucial role. I wish success for the successful implementation of the functions,” the Prime Minister said.