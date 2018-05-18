Protest action: People demand release of Samvel Babayan (video)

Action demanding freedom to the political prisoners is taking place in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The demonstrators are holding posters with Samvel Babayan and demand of resignation of General Prosecutor Artur Davtyan.

They are chanting “freedom of political prisoners.”

Then the demonstrators marched from the General Prosecutor's Office to the Cassation Court building to continue the protest action there.

Vardges Gaspari lay down in front of the building. He noted that the judiciary is still in the hands of the old power.