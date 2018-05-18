Front of car completely burnt

On May 18, at 01:50, the 911 service received information that a traffic accident took place at the crossroads of Garegin Nzhdeh and May 9 streets in Yerevan.

It turned out that Nissan Altima and Honda collided as a result of which Nissan Altima car hit the tree.

Before the rescuers arrived at the scene, the driver was hospitalized. The doctors assessed the diver’s health condition as satisfactory.

The front of the car was completely burnt.

Foreigners have been lost near Nor Arajadzor village.

On May 17, at 17:22, the 911 service received information that foreign citizens were lost near the city of Meghri in Syunik region, the coordinates provided by GPS were received.

It turned out that foreigners are near the village of Nor Arajadzor village.

At 20:23, rescuers discovered a Toyota 4Runner and passengers, Velina Pichi (born in 1993), Velien Exskin (born in 1991) and Maximila Olie (born in 1992). Foreigners are Germans.

The rescuers unlocked the car and brought the citizens to the city of Kapan.