Supporters of “Sasna Tsrer” reopen Arshakunyats Avenue (video)

The demonstrators who blocked Arshakunyats Avenue in the morning, followed Nikol Pashinyan’s urge, opened the road and transported the benches to the Shengavit court.

“We open the avenue because our Prime Minister in his message asked to stop the road closure activities, we will create a group that will go, meet with the Prime Minister and present our problems again,” Pavel Yeziazaryan, a participant of the action, clarified.

According to the participants, they, irrespective of the will of the Prime Minister, if necessary, if the people want, will block roads again.