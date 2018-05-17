Garegin Chukaszyan is on hunger strike for 24 days (video)

Former parliament speaker Garegin Chukaszyan has been on a hunger strike for 24 days. He is in a tent in front of Matenadaran.

Today, he did not wish to comment, saying that he would call a press conference in a couple of days. He said he felt fine at the moment and would continue the hunger strike.

Let’s remind that he declared an untimely hunger strike. His demand is to release the political prisoners as quickly as possible.

It should be noted that yesterday Chukaszyan was visited by the Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan.