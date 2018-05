The new political situation presupposes the presence of new circumstances and the organization of a new and fair investigation to solve the problem of the liberation of Sasna Tsrer.

People who have shed blood for their homeland should enjoy the freedom of the new Armenia, especially those convicted only for political reasons.

We call on one of our best intellectuals, Garegin Chukaszyan, to stop the hunger strike.

The victory of law and justice is a political necessity and priority.