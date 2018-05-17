Armenia’s national football team keeps its place

Today, a new FIFA qualification table has been published.

The Armenian national football team has kept its place, occupying the 98th line. Our team earned 347 rating points.

The upcoming opponents of Armenia in friendly matches are teams of Malta and Moldova. The two teams occupy the 185th and 173rd places, respectively.

In the draw of the League of Nations of our opponents the highest position is occupied by the national team of Macedonia – 77th line. And the teams of Liechtenstein and Gibraltar are respectively on the 181st and 196th lines.

The new table of FIFA is headed by the world champion team of Germany. Brazil is on the second place, and Belgium is on the third.