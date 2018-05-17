Tigran Avinyan: EAEU-Iran Free Trade Agreement was signed

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is currently in Astana, signed a temporary agreement on the EAEU-Iran Free Trade Zone Agreement on May 17, he wrote this on his Facebook page.

“Today, after long and complicated negotiations, the EAEU-Iran Free Trade Agreement was signed. Specifically, I want to mention the serious work of the Armenian side, which has been carried out throughout the negotiations, which all our partners talk about,” said Tigran Avinyan.

The RA Deputy Prime Minister expressed conviction that the agreement will open new opportunities for Armenian producers to enter the Iranian market, as well as create favorable conditions for the creation of new production capacities in Armenia.