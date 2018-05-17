PM Pashinyan: Taron Margaryan was elected by means of giving bribes to voters (video)

“I do not see any elements of sabotage in the protests,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the journalists after the government session today, answering the journalist’s question whether the Prime Minister sees elements of sabotage in the protest actions that took place yesterday.

“I do not see any element of sabotage and sabotage cannot be,” the PM said.

Touching upon the protest action demanding the resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Nikol Pashinyan said that he had already given his assessment regarding the elections of the Mayor of Yerevan: “Taron Margaryan was elected by means of giving bribes to voters.”