Arshakunyats avenue opened for several minutes (video)

Recently, Arshakunyats avenue was opened for several minutes. The reason for this was that three defendants, who had been staying in the Shengavit court, arrested in another case, had been transferred from the court. This was called for by members of the group “Sasna Tsre”r.

Zhirayr Sefilyan’s brother checked the car and making sure that there were no other persons in the car, allowed the accompanying police regiment to transport the defendants.

Ten members of the group “Sasna Tsrer” continue to stay in the courthouse.